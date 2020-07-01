Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] moved up 1.98 after it announces Research Agreement with VCU for Possible COVID-19 Treatment

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOTH] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.80 during the day while it closed the day at $2.58. Recently, the biopharmaceutical firm made an announcement regarding a potential COVID-19 treatment vaccine. The company has signed an agreement with Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) for a sponsored research that will target to find a possible treatment for coronavirus.

The research will be headed by Dr. Michael Peters with the target to progress for the novel treatment of the current pandemic. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. in collaboration with VCU is working swiftly to come up with positive results.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -0.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOTH stock has declined by -15.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.99% and lost -58.32% year-on date.

The market cap for HOTH stock reached $34.88 million, with 10.25 million shares outstanding and 7.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 450.12K shares, HOTH reached a trading volume of 1959257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

HOTH stock trade performance evaluation

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, HOTH shares dropped by -9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.02 for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 2.56 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HOTH is now -604.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -604.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -604.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -461.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] managed to generate an average of -$2,568,212 per employee.Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOTH.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of HOTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,462, which is approximately 0.64% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in HOTH stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1000.0 in HOTH stock with ownership of nearly -74.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOTH] by around 1,631 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 1,920 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 30,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOTH stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,121 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 376 shares during the same period.