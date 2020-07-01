Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] moved up 80.65 with its Subsidary Hi-Tech Sports soon to launch New Venture Series

Apex Global Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: APEX] jumped around 0.5 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.12 at the close of the session, up 80.65%. A worldwide brand management and licensing company, Apex made an announcement on June 30, 2020 that Hi-Tec Sports International Holdings have collaborated with Tharanco Lifestyles to launch a new patent-pending Venture Series of performance apparel. Hi-Tech Sports is a subsidiary of Apex that promises the world to get outdoors and cherish a new lifestyle.

The Venture series will be a well-crafted design with top-notch offerings including the feature of built-in face masks. It will soon be available for customers on hi-tec.com and the company plans to roll out their product nationally this summer.

Apex Global Brands Inc. stock is now 43.59% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APEX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.19 and lowest of $0.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.37, which means current price is +330.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 447.51K shares, APEX reached a trading volume of 31481721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apex Global Brands Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for APEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for APEX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has APEX stock performed recently?

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.19. With this latest performance, APEX shares gained by 117.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.95 for Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5865, while it was recorded at 0.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8028 for the last 200 days.

Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.55. Apex Global Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.66.

Return on Total Capital for APEX is now 8.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,079.61. Additionally, APEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX] managed to generate an average of -$310,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Apex Global Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apex Global Brands Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Apex Global Brands Inc. [APEX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 30.00% of APEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APEX stocks are: COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,241,226, which is approximately -1.845% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 137,062 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85000.0 in APEX stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $55000.0 in APEX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apex Global Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Apex Global Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:APEX] by around 27,923 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 726,156 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 915,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,669,312 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APEX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,279 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 702,178 shares during the same period.