Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] Stock covered by PCG Research: What's Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.80%. The company report on June 25, 2020 that PG Research has published a updated research report on ZOM which is avialabel on this link. PG Research is a well know investor relations and strategic advisory firm based in NY USA focused on micro and small-cap stocks.

ZOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Over the last 12 months, ZOM stock rose by 13.86%. The average equity rating for ZOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $76.12 million, with 292.02 million shares outstanding and 137.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.32M shares, ZOM stock reached a trading volume of 162514740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.80. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 66.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.56 for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1992, while it was recorded at 0.2273 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2613 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZOM is now -687.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -687.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -687.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -387.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] managed to generate an average of -$706,573 per employee.Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.10% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 12,254,080, which is approximately 1.499% of the company’s market cap and around 38.45% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 294,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72000.0 in ZOM stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $12000.0 in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 90.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 227,220 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 179,205 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 12,313,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,719,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,055 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 96,457 shares during the same period.

