Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] Stock Initiated by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $12 after it discloses Inducement Grants

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] closed the trading session at $2.68 on 06/29/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.45, while the highest price level was $2.72. On June 27, 2020, Xeris announced the grant of non-qualified stock options for a total of 1,000 shares (common stock) to two new employees. The Compensation Committee of Xeris’ Board of Directors made the following grant on June 24 under the Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan.

The Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan is specially made for granting equity awards to new employees at the firm or one of its subsidiaries. The grant is made in accordance with Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.99 percent and weekly performance of -50.37 percent. The stock has been moved at -64.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -47.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 919.95K shares, XERS reached to a volume of 3325689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2018, representing the official price target for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Leerink Partners analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

XERS stock trade performance evaluation

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -50.37. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -47.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.19 for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.90, while it was recorded at 3.75 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4495.96 and a Gross Margin at +1.51. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4613.52.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -135.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -139.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -279.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.89. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 403.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$621,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.94/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XERS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [XERS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $59 million, or 64.90% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 3,433,291, which is approximately 32.904% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P., holding 3,232,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.11 million in XERS stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $7.42 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly -1.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 8,690,300 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,844,417 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 11,943,736 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,478,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,965,127 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 406,459 shares during the same period.