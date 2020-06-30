Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN] is 9.25% higher this Year as it declares Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Merge with Triterras

Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: NFIN] jumped around 0.82 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.87 at the close of the session, up 8.16%. Neftin on June 29, 2020 declared the commencement of a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) for a business associated deal with Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd. The other Triterras entity, Triterras Holdings Pte. Ltd collectively will help the firm to become a publicly-traded firm on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

Neftin believes that it is a prospers business deal for both firms. Neftin sees this as an ideal deal as they have found the fintech SPAC mandate they have been looking for. Triterras is expanding a massive fintech network that enables fast, secure, cost-efficient, and scalable transactions.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. stock is now 9.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NFIN Stock saw the intraday high of $10.95 and lowest of $10.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.17, which means current price is +24.94% above from all time high which was touched on 06/29/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 73.69K shares, NFIN reached a trading volume of 6421525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netfin Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has NFIN stock performed recently?

Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, NFIN shares gained by 8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.69% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.17 for Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN] managed to generate an average of $422,794 per employee.Netfin Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NFIN]

There are presently around $169 million, or 70.60% of NFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFIN stocks are: UBS OCONNOR LLC with ownership of 1,546,595, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.62% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 1,535,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.43 million in NFIN stocks shares; and SHAOLIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $14.79 million in NFIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Netfin Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:NFIN] by around 8,700,678 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 5,216,596 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,851,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,769,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFIN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,578,837 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 2,021,120 shares during the same period.