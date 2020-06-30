Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] moves down to -39.73 after an Investigation called by Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP on Investors behalf

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -39.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -42.19%. A well-known national shareholder rights law company declared to initiate an investigation on behalf of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors. The investigation will possibly conduct trails concerning the firm and its officers for allegedly violating the federal securities law.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. was found guilty by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in a complete response letter (CRL) concerning the New Drug Application for obeticholic acid (OCA) for the treatment of fibrosis because of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The FDA mentioned the uncertainty of the surrogate histopathologic endpoint of OCA and also highlighted the potential risks that can occur during the treatment of patients with fibrosis due to NASH.

Any of the victims of a loss on Intercept investments can report their statements on www.glancylaw.com/cases/intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc for the recovery of their losses.

Over the last 12 months, ICPT stock dropped by -41.31%. The average equity rating for ICPT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.58 billion, with 32.56 million shares outstanding and 26.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 651.82K shares, ICPT stock reached a trading volume of 10262978 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $117 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On June 29, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ICPT shares from 150 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 6.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.80.

ICPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.19. With this latest performance, ICPT shares dropped by -35.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.67 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.20, while it was recorded at 72.77 for the last single week of trading, and 84.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -123.98 and a Gross Margin at +94.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -136.78.

Return on Total Capital for ICPT is now -63.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -975.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,062.45. Additionally, ICPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,049.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] managed to generate an average of -$591,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

ICPT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -2.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,987 million, or 79.30% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,871,464, which is approximately 0.268% of the company’s market cap and around 19.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,344,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.71 million in ICPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $172.49 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly -3.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 2,202,972 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 2,452,367 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 20,983,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,639,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,486 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,064,864 shares during the same period.