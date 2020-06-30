Tuesday, June 30, 2020
type here...
Companies

Craig Hallum slashes price target on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] amid its addition to Russell 3000® Index

By Edison Baldwin

Must read

Industry

iBio Inc. [IBIO] moved up 33.54 after its addition to Russell Indexes

Caleb Clifford - 0
iBio Inc. closed the trading session at $2.15 on 06/26/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.07, while...
Read more
Finance

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. [OEC] Stock trading around $10.39 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. traded at a high on 06/25/20, posting a 2.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.39....
Read more
Market

TransUnion [TRU] Stock trading around $84.62 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
TransUnion loss -5.13% on the last trading session, reaching $84.62 price per share at the time. TransUnion represents 189.20 million in outstanding shares,...
Read more
Companies

MRC Global Inc. [MRC] Stock trading around $5.96 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
MRC Global Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SLNO] price surged by 13.04 percent to reach at $0.24. On June 29, 2020, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company made an announcement of its addition to the Russell 3000® Index. This new addition to Russell indexes happened after the annual reconstitution.

The Chief Executive Officer of Soleno Therapeutics, Anish Bhatnagar said that they are gratified with the addition to the Russell 3000® Index. He further added that with the advancement in their current program of Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release tablets for Prader-Willi Syndrome patients, this addition will help the investors to see a better side of the company and magnify the liquidity of firms shares.

A sum of 2546476 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 744.29K shares. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $2.09 and dropped to a low of $1.86 until finishing in the latest session at $2.08.

The average equity rating for SLNO stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $4, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on SLNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.30 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.90.

SLNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, SLNO shares dropped by -38.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.82 for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 1.90 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Soleno Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SLNO is now -101.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -135.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -135.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.04. Additionally, SLNO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] managed to generate an average of -$1,230,960 per employee.Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SLNO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -82.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 47.30% of SLNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLNO stocks are: ABINGWORTH LLP with ownership of 6,969,272, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,277,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.87 million in SLNO stocks shares; and ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $7.12 million in SLNO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SLNO] by around 1,462,109 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 597,147 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 18,703,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,763,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLNO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 842,228 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 35,500 shares during the same period.

Previous articleIntercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] moves down to -39.73 after an Investigation called by Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP on Investors behalf
Next articleParamount Gold Nevada Corp. [PZG] gain 61.62% YTD as Prices Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Best Efforts Offering in Canada

More articles

Companies

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] moves down to -39.73 after an Investigation called by Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP on Investors behalf

Misty Lee - 0
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -39.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. [ZOM] Stock covered by PCG Research: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Exela Technologies Inc. [XELA] is 45.94% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Exela Technologies Inc. price surged by 10.76 percent to reach at $0.06. The company reported on June 24, 2020, that Exela Technologies, Inc....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. [PZG] gain 61.62% YTD as Prices Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Best Efforts Offering in Canada

Brandon Evans - 0
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. gained 8.70% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. Paramount about a week...
Read more
Companies

Craig Hallum slashes price target on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] amid its addition to Russell 3000® Index

Edison Baldwin - 0
Soleno Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 13.04 percent to reach at $0.24. On June 29, 2020, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company made an announcement...
Read more
Companies

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] moves down to -39.73 after an Investigation called by Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP on Investors behalf

Misty Lee - 0
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -39.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] Stock trading around $14.26 per share as it Receives Complete Response Letter for HTX-011

Edison Baldwin - 0
Heron Therapeutics Inc. loss -28.08% on the last trading session, reaching $14.26 price per share at the time. About 24 hours ago, the...
Read more
Industry

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gains 115.59% YTD; Blink Appreciates Apple Maps new feature on iOS14

Caleb Clifford - 0
Blink Charging Co. surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.54 during the day while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. [PZG] gain 61.62% YTD as Prices Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Best Efforts Offering in Canada

Brandon Evans - 0
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. gained 8.70% on the last trading session, reaching $1.25 price per share at the time. Paramount about a week...
Read more
Companies

Craig Hallum slashes price target on Soleno Therapeutics Inc. [SLNO] amid its addition to Russell 3000® Index

Edison Baldwin - 0
Soleno Therapeutics Inc. price surged by 13.04 percent to reach at $0.24. On June 29, 2020, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company made an announcement...
Read more

Popular Category