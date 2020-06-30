Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gains 115.59% YTD; Blink Appreciates Apple Maps new feature on iOS14

Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ: BLNK] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.54 during the day while it closed the day at $4.01. Blink Charging Co. praises Apple’s new iOS14 as it includes Apple Maps that would support Electic Vehicle (EV) charge routing. The iOS update will also include routing to Blink charging stations.

Apple’s latest software update with EV charge routing is a step ahead towards enhancing the EV ecosystem. It will boost EV driver’s confidence and improve compatibility. Blink’s fast 80 amp equipment will provide 19.2kW for Tesla vehicles and other new electric vehicles with the following charging capability.

Blink Charging Co. stock has also gained 38.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLNK stock has inclined by 127.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 108.85% and gained 115.59% year-on date.

The market cap for BLNK stock reached $101.45 million, with 26.84 million shares outstanding and 20.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 504.22K shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 22479098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

BLNK stock trade performance evaluation

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.75. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 137.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.63 for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 2.10 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -379.53 and a Gross Margin at -240.92. Blink Charging Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -349.69.

Return on Total Capital for BLNK is now -85.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.84. Additionally, BLNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] managed to generate an average of -$144,007 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blink Charging Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blink Charging Co. [BLNK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Blink Charging Co. [BLNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.00% of BLNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 760,975, which is approximately 3.792% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 382,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 million in BLNK stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.34 million in BLNK stock with ownership of nearly -12.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blink Charging Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Blink Charging Co. [NASDAQ:BLNK] by around 202,327 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,326,226 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 164,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,692,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLNK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,084 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,308,374 shares during the same period.