Market cap of Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] reaches 38.32M as it Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

Hi-Crush Inc. [NYSE: HCR] price plunged by -49.97 percent to reach -$0.19. The company reported its Q1 2020 results along with some additional financial updates. Compared to the Q4 earnings of Q4 that were around $125.5 million, the company has gained total earnings of $146.4 million during Q1 of 2020.

However, Hi-Crush Inc. has lost around $146.9 million and $145.7 million of the non-cash asset during Q1. The adjusted loss for the Q1 was $15.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA of Q1 was $9.1 million when compared to $7.2 million in Q4 of 2019.

A sum of 21230938 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Hi-Crush Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2398 and dropped to a low of $0.17 until finishing in the latest session at $0.19.

Guru’s Opinion on Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hi-Crush Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hi-Crush Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

HCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.68. With this latest performance, HCR shares dropped by -24.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.98 for Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3071, while it was recorded at 0.3635 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7513 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hi-Crush Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.52 and a Gross Margin at +8.81. Hi-Crush Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -64.99.

Return on Total Capital for HCR is now 0.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.60. Additionally, HCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] managed to generate an average of -$553,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Hi-Crush Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

HCR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hi-Crush Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hi-Crush Inc. go to -1.42%.

Hi-Crush Inc. [HCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.50% of HCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,475,950, which is approximately 0.348% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,034,069 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in HCR stocks shares; and PRIVATE PORTFOLIO PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.13 million in HCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.365% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hi-Crush Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Hi-Crush Inc. [NYSE: HCR] by around 1,415,565 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,139,326 shares, while 33 investors held positions by 9,006,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,561,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,059 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 624,449 shares during the same period.