Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] gets clearance from FDA; EKSO pops 49.53% higher this YTD

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EKSO] gained 20.22% on the last trading session, reaching $8.77 price per share at the time. A few days back, the leading firm in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use announced the clearance to market its EksoNRTM robotic exoskeleton for usage among acquired brain injury (ABI) patients from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). With FDA’s clearance, EksoNR becomes the first exoskeleton device to be used for rehabilitating ABI patients. This will increase the usage of the device among a larger group of patients.

EksoNR is considered to be the next-generation robotic exoskeleton device. Previously in 2016, it was cleared by the FDA for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation as it was the first of its kind. The EksoNR device can potentially mobilize a large number of patients and enhance the rate of patient recovery.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. represents 5.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.43 million with the latest information. EKSO stock price has been found in the range of $8.26 to $10.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, EKSO reached a trading volume of 35964731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EKSO shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EKSO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EKSO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34.

Trading performance analysis for EKSO stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 156.43. With this latest performance, EKSO shares gained by 148.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EKSO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.54 for Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 5.82 for the last 200 days.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] shares currently have an operating margin of -119.56 and a Gross Margin at +51.59. Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.17.

Return on Total Capital for EKSO is now -180.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -182.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -254.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.23. Additionally, EKSO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO] managed to generate an average of -$178,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EKSO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [EKSO]

There are presently around $10 million, or 17.40% of EKSO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EKSO stocks are: PUISSANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 774,400, which is approximately -43.436% of the company’s market cap and around 9.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 138,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 million in EKSO stocks shares; and INTELLECTUS PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $1.11 million in EKSO stock with ownership of nearly 988.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EKSO] by around 134,643 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 945,638 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 91,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,171,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EKSO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,720 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 340,853 shares during the same period.