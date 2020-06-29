Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] Receives FDA Response on Pre-Investigational New Drug (PIND) as its Currently 27.78 above its 200 Period Moving Avg

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] gained 27.78% or 0.3 points to close at $1.38 with a heavy trading volume of 68035228 shares. As on June 26, the pharmaceutical firm reported that it has received a written response regarding its pre-investigational new drug (PIND) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The response was to the application for its induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs) for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in order to reduce the severity of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The FDA approved the company’s design and allocated Citius with the chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) essentials for the suggested trails. Citius appreciated the response from FDA and looks forward to initiating the FDA’s advice. Moreover, the company will follow up with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on an Investigational New Drug (IND) application under the COVID-19 Treatment Acceleration Program.

It opened the trading session at $1.55, the shares rose to $1.97 and dropped to $1.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CTXR points out that the company has recorded 20.00% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -245.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, CTXR reached a volume of 68035228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for CTXR stock

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.17. With this latest performance, CTXR shares gained by 58.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.26 for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8959, while it was recorded at 1.0200 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7685 for the last 200 days.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CTXR is now -59.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.71. Additionally, CTXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR] managed to generate an average of -$1,729,127 per employee. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTXR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CTXR]

There are presently around $3 million, or 12.00% of CTXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTXR stocks are SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,354,275, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 464,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in CTXR stocks shares; and ARGENT WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.23 million in CTXR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CTXR] by around 1,491,760 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 56,131 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 589,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,137,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTXR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,475,174 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 53,309 shares during the same period.