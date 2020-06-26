why Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $106.07

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [AMEX: CBOE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.15%. Over the last 12 months, CBOE stock dropped by -10.17%. The one-year Cboe Global Markets Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.35. The average equity rating for CBOE stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.43 billion, with 109.72 million shares outstanding and 108.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 901.94K shares, CBOE stock reached a trading volume of 770535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBOE shares is $106.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBOE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cboe Global Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $104 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CBOE stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CBOE shares from 122 to 106.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cboe Global Markets Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBOE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38.

CBOE Stock Performance Analysis:

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.15. With this latest performance, CBOE shares dropped by -7.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBOE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.14 for Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.77, while it was recorded at 96.68 for the last single week of trading, and 109.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cboe Global Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.95 and a Gross Margin at +38.47. Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.93.

Return on Total Capital for CBOE is now 12.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.51. Additionally, CBOE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] managed to generate an average of $452,855 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.

CBOE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cboe Global Markets Inc. posted 1.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBOE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cboe Global Markets Inc. go to 3.26%.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. [CBOE] Insider Position Details

The top three institutional holders of CBOE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,363,188, which is approximately 2.6% of the company’s market cap and around 0.52% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,010,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $844.8 million in CBOE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $748.33 million in CBOE stock with ownership of nearly -33.647% of the company’s market capitalization.