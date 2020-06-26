Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] fell -22.08% so far this year. What now?

Stifel Financial Corp. [NYSE: SF] traded at a high on 06/25/20, posting a 3.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.26. The results of the trading session contributed to over 482753 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stifel Financial Corp. stands at 4.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.55%.

The market cap for SF stock reached $3.29 billion, with 71.29 million shares outstanding and 66.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 460.93K shares, SF reached a trading volume of 482753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SF shares is $49.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Stifel Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Stifel Financial Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stifel Financial Corp. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.07.

How has SF stock performed recently?

Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, SF shares dropped by -6.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.51 for Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.93, while it was recorded at 47.07 for the last single week of trading, and 53.89 for the last 200 days.

Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stifel Financial Corp. [SF] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +94.49. Stifel Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Earnings analysis for Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stifel Financial Corp. posted 1.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stifel Financial Corp. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Stifel Financial Corp. [SF]

There are presently around $2,595 million, or 83.90% of SF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,107,193, which is approximately -5.888% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,437,734 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.14 million in SF stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $165.27 million in SF stock with ownership of nearly 4.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stifel Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in Stifel Financial Corp. [NYSE:SF] by around 3,567,835 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 5,131,241 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 48,094,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,793,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SF stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 594,093 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 922,756 shares during the same period.