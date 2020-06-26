Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] is -44.37% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE: APTS] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.42 during the day while it closed the day at $7.41. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stock has also loss -2.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APTS stock has declined by -4.39% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.37% and lost -44.37% year-on date.

The market cap for APTS stock reached $358.20 million, with 47.13 million shares outstanding and 46.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 602.76K shares, APTS reached a trading volume of 397883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTS shares is $8.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

APTS stock trade performance evaluation

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, APTS shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.97 for the last 200 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.92 and a Gross Margin at +31.65. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.56.

Return on Total Capital for APTS is now -0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.51. Additionally, APTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 128.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.52.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.65/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. go to 7.00%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [APTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $196 million, or 56.70% of APTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,660,176, which is approximately 0.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,516,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.39 million in APTS stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $13.86 million in APTS stock with ownership of nearly -6.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. [NYSE:APTS] by around 2,582,196 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 3,787,410 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 20,762,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,131,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTS stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 799,912 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,337 shares during the same period.