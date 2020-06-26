Piper Sandler slashes price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST] – find out why.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY [NASDAQ: TRST] closed the trading session at $6.05 on 06/25/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.75, while the highest price level was $6.05. The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.28 percent and weekly performance of -1.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 596.70K shares, TRST reached to a volume of 565789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRST shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2015, representing the official price target for TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TrustCo Bank Corp NY is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRST in the course of the last twelve months was 16.77.

TRST stock trade performance evaluation

TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, TRST shares dropped by -12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.02, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.34 for the last 200 days.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.31. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.45.

Return on Total Capital for TRST is now 10.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.13. Additionally, TRST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST] managed to generate an average of $71,057 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TrustCo Bank Corp NY posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY go to 5.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY [TRST]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $375 million, or 67.40% of TRST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,049,259, which is approximately -1.553% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,755,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.96 million in TRST stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $33.59 million in TRST stock with ownership of nearly -2.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY [NASDAQ:TRST] by around 3,320,465 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 4,954,282 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 55,195,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,470,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRST stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,826 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,011,831 shares during the same period.