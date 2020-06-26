O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] Revenue clocked in at $10.22 billion, down -4.71% YTD: What’s Next?

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: ORLY] gained 0.89% or 3.68 points to close at $417.60 with a heavy trading volume of 503426 shares. It opened the trading session at $413.22, the shares rose to $417.965 and dropped to $409.17, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORLY points out that the company has recorded -5.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 750.58K shares, ORLY reached to a volume of 503426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORLY shares is $424.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2020, representing the official price target for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $400 to $360, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on ORLY stock. On March 18, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ORLY shares from 430 to 357.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is set at 10.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 288.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORLY in the course of the last twelve months was 27.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for ORLY stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.96. With this latest performance, ORLY shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.35 for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 402.87, while it was recorded at 422.42 for the last single week of trading, and 400.95 for the last 200 days.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.94 and a Gross Margin at +50.52. O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.70.

Return on Total Capital for ORLY is now 38.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 370.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,475.28. Additionally, ORLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,395.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] managed to generate an average of $16,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. posted 4.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. go to 14.35%.

An analysis of insider ownership at O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]

There are presently around $25,948 million, or 86.40% of ORLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,006,030, which is approximately 3.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,557,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.3 billion in ORLY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.56 billion in ORLY stock with ownership of nearly 3.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

307 institutional holders increased their position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:ORLY] by around 8,991,580 shares. Additionally, 578 investors decreased positions by around 10,951,700 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 42,744,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,687,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORLY stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,820,033 shares, while 182 institutional investors sold positions of 1,775,997 shares during the same period.