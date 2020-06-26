Market cap of Ameris Bancorp [ABCB] reaches 1.71B – now what?

Ameris Bancorp [NASDAQ: ABCB] gained 4.05% or 0.92 points to close at $23.65 with a heavy trading volume of 319418 shares. It opened the trading session at $22.54, the shares rose to $23.69 and dropped to $22.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABCB points out that the company has recorded -45.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 461.69K shares, ABCB reached to a volume of 319418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ameris Bancorp [ABCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCB shares is $29.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ameris Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Ameris Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameris Bancorp is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.17.

Trading performance analysis for ABCB stock

Ameris Bancorp [ABCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, ABCB shares dropped by -11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Ameris Bancorp [ABCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.54, while it was recorded at 23.64 for the last single week of trading, and 34.52 for the last 200 days.

Ameris Bancorp [ABCB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameris Bancorp [ABCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.27. Ameris Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.44.

Return on Total Capital for ABCB is now 9.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ameris Bancorp [ABCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.35. Additionally, ABCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ameris Bancorp [ABCB] managed to generate an average of $59,310 per employee.

Ameris Bancorp [ABCB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ameris Bancorp posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.96/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameris Bancorp go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ameris Bancorp [ABCB]

There are presently around $1,346 million, or 86.70% of ABCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,517,819, which is approximately -3.037% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,003,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.19 million in ABCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $71.64 million in ABCB stock with ownership of nearly 1.134% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameris Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Ameris Bancorp [NASDAQ:ABCB] by around 4,752,269 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 5,092,165 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 49,385,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,230,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCB stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,984 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,246,415 shares during the same period.