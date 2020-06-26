HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] Revenue clocked in at $649.90 million, up 5.57% YTD: What’s Next?

HMS Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: HMSY] price plunged by -0.16 percent to reach at -$0.05. A sum of 385099 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 664.19K shares. HMS Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $31.27 and dropped to a low of $30.62 until finishing in the latest session at $31.25.

The one-year HMSY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.82. The average equity rating for HMSY stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMSY shares is $33.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMSY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for HMS Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2020, representing the official price target for HMS Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HMSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HMS Holdings Corp. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMSY in the course of the last twelve months was 24.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

HMSY Stock Performance Analysis:

HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, HMSY shares gained by 1.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.12 for HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.45, while it was recorded at 31.22 for the last single week of trading, and 29.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HMS Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.78 and a Gross Margin at +30.60. HMS Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.92.

Return on Total Capital for HMSY is now 10.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.71. Additionally, HMSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] managed to generate an average of $28,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.HMS Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

HMSY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HMS Holdings Corp. posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 64.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMS Holdings Corp. go to 9.16%.

HMS Holdings Corp. [HMSY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,695 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMSY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,297,421, which is approximately -2.137% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,567,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.46 million in HMSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $147.28 million in HMSY stock with ownership of nearly -33.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HMS Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in HMS Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:HMSY] by around 9,667,282 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 10,781,265 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 65,667,329 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,115,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMSY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,258 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,522,546 shares during the same period.