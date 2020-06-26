Gabelli & Co lifts Cardtronics plc [CATM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cardtronics plc [NASDAQ: CATM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.02%. Over the last 12 months, CATM stock dropped by -9.32%. The one-year Cardtronics plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.94. The average equity rating for CATM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 44.73 million shares outstanding and 43.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 665.30K shares, CATM stock reached a trading volume of 640326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cardtronics plc [CATM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CATM shares is $35.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CATM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Cardtronics plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2019, representing the official price target for Cardtronics plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardtronics plc is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CATM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for CATM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

CATM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cardtronics plc [CATM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, CATM shares dropped by -12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CATM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Cardtronics plc [CATM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.93, while it was recorded at 24.19 for the last single week of trading, and 32.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cardtronics plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cardtronics plc [CATM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.07 and a Gross Margin at +21.23. Cardtronics plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.58.

Return on Total Capital for CATM is now 9.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cardtronics plc [CATM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.00. Additionally, CATM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 212.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cardtronics plc [CATM] managed to generate an average of $24,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Cardtronics plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

CATM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cardtronics plc posted 0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CATM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cardtronics plc go to -0.80%.

Cardtronics plc [CATM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,271 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CATM stocks are: HUDSON EXECUTIVE CAPITAL LP with ownership of 8,126,933, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,323,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.95 million in CATM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $119.26 million in CATM stock with ownership of nearly -2.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardtronics plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Cardtronics plc [NASDAQ:CATM] by around 2,447,357 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 4,753,454 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 44,482,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,683,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CATM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 350,887 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 1,021,345 shares during the same period.