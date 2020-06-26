Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] Stock trading around $11.80 per share: What’s Next?

Ellington Financial Inc. [NYSE: EFC] gained 2.97% on the last trading session, reaching $11.80 price per share at the time. Ellington Financial Inc. represents 43.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $528.88 million with the latest information. EFC stock price has been found in the range of $11.28 to $11.81.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, EFC reached a trading volume of 273873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EFC shares is $14.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Ellington Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sandler O’Neill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2017, representing the official price target for Ellington Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17.50 to $16, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Neutral rating on EFC stock. On February 24, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EFC shares from 18 to 17.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ellington Financial Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for EFC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.76.

Trading performance analysis for EFC stock

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, EFC shares gained by 10.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 11.77 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.53 and a Gross Margin at +85.35. Ellington Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.98.

Return on Total Capital for EFC is now 2.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 394.97. Additionally, EFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC] managed to generate an average of $386,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ellington Financial Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ellington Financial Inc. go to 10.01%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ellington Financial Inc. [EFC]

There are presently around $299 million, or 60.60% of EFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,994,628, which is approximately 22.017% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 1,907,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.86 million in EFC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.76 million in EFC stock with ownership of nearly 9.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Ellington Financial Inc. [NYSE:EFC] by around 5,943,784 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,635,210 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,489,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,068,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFC stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 825,984 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,765,842 shares during the same period.