Barrington Research Downgrade QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

QuinStreet Inc. [NASDAQ: QNST] loss -0.10% or -0.01 points to close at $10.24 with a heavy trading volume of 336630 shares. It opened the trading session at $10.12, the shares rose to $10.53 and dropped to $10.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QNST points out that the company has recorded -34.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -77.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 435.90K shares, QNST reached to a volume of 336630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QNST shares is $16.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for QuinStreet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price from $16 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for QuinStreet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16 to $18, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on QNST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuinStreet Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for QNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for QNST in the course of the last twelve months was 13.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for QNST stock

QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.30. With this latest performance, QNST shares dropped by -3.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.36 for QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 12.16 for the last 200 days.

QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.36 and a Gross Margin at +13.54. QuinStreet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for QNST is now 5.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuinStreet Inc. [QNST] managed to generate an average of $98,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.67.QuinStreet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QuinStreet Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QuinStreet Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at QuinStreet Inc. [QNST]

There are presently around $472 million, or 90.60% of QNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,305,645, which is approximately -1.392% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,314,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.97 million in QNST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31.74 million in QNST stock with ownership of nearly -0.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in QuinStreet Inc. [NASDAQ:QNST] by around 7,934,417 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 9,193,716 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 28,936,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,065,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNST stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,917 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,861,314 shares during the same period.