AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] stock Downgrade by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $13

AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ: AVRO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.23%. Over the last 12 months, AVRO stock rose by 35.81%. The one-year AVROBIO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.9. The average equity rating for AVRO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $699.37 million, with 33.67 million shares outstanding and 29.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 340.80K shares, AVRO stock reached a trading volume of 507255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVRO shares is $36.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for AVROBIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2019, representing the official price target for AVROBIO Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AVROBIO Inc. is set at 1.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.20.

AVRO Stock Performance Analysis:

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.23. With this latest performance, AVRO shares dropped by -5.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.25 for AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.84, while it was recorded at 20.63 for the last single week of trading, and 17.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AVROBIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AVRO is now -49.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] managed to generate an average of -$858,412 per employee.AVROBIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.80 and a Current Ratio set at 20.80.

AVRO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AVROBIO Inc. posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.76/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVRO.

AVROBIO Inc. [AVRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $561 million, or 84.30% of AVRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVRO stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 2,591,492, which is approximately 20.782% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,957,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.04 million in AVRO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $36.98 million in AVRO stock with ownership of nearly 15.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AVROBIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in AVROBIO Inc. [NASDAQ:AVRO] by around 6,898,586 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,867,636 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 20,875,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,641,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,414,053 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 753,950 shares during the same period.