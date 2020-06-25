why Sonic Automotive Inc. [SAH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $28.40

Sonic Automotive Inc. [NYSE: SAH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.26% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.61%. Over the last 12 months, SAH stock rose by 30.09%. The one-year Sonic Automotive Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.55. The average equity rating for SAH stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.29 billion, with 42.62 million shares outstanding and 23.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 510.17K shares, SAH stock reached a trading volume of 438433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sonic Automotive Inc. [SAH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAH shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Sonic Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Sonic Automotive Inc. stock. On September 10, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SAH shares from 23 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonic Automotive Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

SAH Stock Performance Analysis:

Sonic Automotive Inc. [SAH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.61. With this latest performance, SAH shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.71 for Sonic Automotive Inc. [SAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.99, while it was recorded at 30.15 for the last single week of trading, and 27.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sonic Automotive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonic Automotive Inc. [SAH] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +13.66. Sonic Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Total Capital for SAH is now 7.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonic Automotive Inc. [SAH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.52. Additionally, SAH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonic Automotive Inc. [SAH] managed to generate an average of $15,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.66.Sonic Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

SAH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sonic Automotive Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonic Automotive Inc. go to 0.55%.

Sonic Automotive Inc. [SAH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $772 million, or 84.60% of SAH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,076,420, which is approximately -4.553% of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,549,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.61 million in SAH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74.52 million in SAH stock with ownership of nearly 3.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonic Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Sonic Automotive Inc. [NYSE:SAH] by around 2,997,002 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 3,547,812 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 18,821,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,366,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAH stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,882,127 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,452,122 shares during the same period.