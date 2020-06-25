why MSCI Inc. [MSCI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $339.71

MSCI Inc. [NYSE: MSCI] slipped around -6.46 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $328.36 at the close of the session, down -1.93%. MSCI Inc. stock is now 27.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MSCI Stock saw the intraday high of $337.97 and lowest of $324.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 356.66, which means current price is +50.18% above from all time high which was touched on 05/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 643.51K shares, MSCI reached a trading volume of 502983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MSCI Inc. [MSCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSCI shares is $339.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for MSCI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2019, representing the official price target for MSCI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $234 to $258, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MSCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSCI Inc. is set at 12.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSCI in the course of the last twelve months was 56.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has MSCI stock performed recently?

MSCI Inc. [MSCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, MSCI shares gained by 0.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.24 for MSCI Inc. [MSCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 327.83, while it was recorded at 332.85 for the last single week of trading, and 278.10 for the last 200 days.

MSCI Inc. [MSCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MSCI Inc. [MSCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.51 and a Gross Margin at +75.97. MSCI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.18.

Return on Total Capital for MSCI is now 27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.24. Additionally, MSCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MSCI Inc. [MSCI] managed to generate an average of $165,974 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.MSCI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for MSCI Inc. [MSCI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MSCI Inc. posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.51/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSCI Inc. go to 11.80%.

Insider trade positions for MSCI Inc. [MSCI]

There are presently around $26,003 million, or 96.00% of MSCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,487,254, which is approximately 0.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,479,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in MSCI stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.49 billion in MSCI stock with ownership of nearly 35.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MSCI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in MSCI Inc. [NYSE:MSCI] by around 7,147,105 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 6,915,776 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 63,599,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,662,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSCI stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,068,891 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 860,435 shares during the same period.