Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] is 59.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SYRS] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $11.18 during the day while it closed the day at $11.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 13.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SYRS stock has inclined by 106.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 51.37% and gained 59.48% year-on date.

The market cap for SYRS stock reached $497.99 million, with 43.92 million shares outstanding and 40.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 352.95K shares, SYRS reached a trading volume of 318214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYRS shares is $12.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 127.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.70.

SYRS stock trade performance evaluation

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.84. With this latest performance, SYRS shares gained by 9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.45 for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.23, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3922.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3806.16.

Return on Total Capital for SYRS is now -84.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.73. Additionally, SYRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] managed to generate an average of -$908,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYRS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $487 million, or 88.80% of SYRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,278,984, which is approximately 2.34% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,899,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.01 million in SYRS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $53.44 million in SYRS stock with ownership of nearly -0.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SYRS] by around 4,381,617 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,661,346 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 38,836,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,879,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYRS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,950,983 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 924,897 shares during the same period.