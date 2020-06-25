Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] is -14.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Perdoceo Education Corporation [NASDAQ: PRDO] traded at a low on 06/24/20, posting a -1.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.66. The results of the trading session contributed to over 512757 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Perdoceo Education Corporation stands at 3.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.30%.

The market cap for PRDO stock reached $1.09 billion, with 69.84 million shares outstanding and 68.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 629.86K shares, PRDO reached a trading volume of 512757 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRDO shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRDO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perdoceo Education Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRDO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.60.

How has PRDO stock performed recently?

Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, PRDO shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.22 for Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.75, while it was recorded at 15.74 for the last single week of trading, and 15.56 for the last 200 days.

Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.68 and a Gross Margin at +82.30. Perdoceo Education Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.25.

Return on Total Capital for PRDO is now 29.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.88. Additionally, PRDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] managed to generate an average of $17,649 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Perdoceo Education Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Perdoceo Education Corporation posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRDO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perdoceo Education Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]

There are presently around $953 million, or 89.20% of PRDO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRDO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,587,177, which is approximately -1.283% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,096,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.83 million in PRDO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $79.09 million in PRDO stock with ownership of nearly -1.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perdoceo Education Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Perdoceo Education Corporation [NASDAQ:PRDO] by around 7,774,612 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 8,162,137 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 44,167,179 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,103,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRDO stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,642,774 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,215,406 shares during the same period.