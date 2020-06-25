Market cap of Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] reaches 816.48M – now what?

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE: HCC] price surged by 3.89 percent to reach at $0.59. A sum of 999877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.05M shares. Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares reached a high of $15.80 and dropped to a low of $14.95 until finishing in the latest session at $15.75.

The one-year HCC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.77. The average equity rating for HCC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCC shares is $23.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $22, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on HCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warrior Met Coal Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

HCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, HCC shares gained by 8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.66 for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 15.39 for the last single week of trading, and 17.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warrior Met Coal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.23 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for HCC is now 33.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.96. Additionally, HCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] managed to generate an average of $212,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

HCC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Warrior Met Coal Inc. posted 2.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.74/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCC.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $807 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,976,826, which is approximately -2.673% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,892,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.34 million in HCC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $41.14 million in HCC stock with ownership of nearly -4.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Warrior Met Coal Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE:HCC] by around 7,995,829 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 9,022,589 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 36,213,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,232,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,210,123 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,310,029 shares during the same period.