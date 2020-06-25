Thursday, June 25, 2020
Industry

Market cap of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] reaches 26.72M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: TMBR] closed the trading session at $2.16 on 06/24/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.06, while the highest price level was $2.23. The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.55 percent and weekly performance of -12.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 687.96K shares, TMBR reached to a volume of 663248 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMBR shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 76.00.

TMBR stock trade performance evaluation

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.20. With this latest performance, TMBR shares dropped by -24.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.33 for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 4.21 for the last 200 days.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -4.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 34.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMBR.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TMBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of TMBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMBR stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 10,152, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in TMBR stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $12000.0 in TMBR stock with ownership of nearly -36.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:TMBR] by around 4,901 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 5,621 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 19,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,952 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,517 shares during the same period.

