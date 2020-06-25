Market cap of Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] reaches 381.95M – now what?

Graf Industrial Corp. [NYSE: GRAF] slipped around -0.74 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $11.10 at the close of the session, down -6.25%. Graf Industrial Corp. stock is now 8.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GRAF Stock saw the intraday high of $11.97 and lowest of $10.58 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.88, which means current price is +12.46% above from all time high which was touched on 06/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 138.73K shares, GRAF reached a trading volume of 300507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graf Industrial Corp. is set at 0.88 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 58.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has GRAF stock performed recently?

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.32. With this latest performance, GRAF shares gained by 6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.30 for Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 12.63 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GRAF is now -0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] managed to generate an average of -$6,961,465 per employee.Graf Industrial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]

There are presently around $272 million, or 98.50% of GRAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAF stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,883,994, which is approximately 499.373% of the company’s market cap and around 5.86% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 2,525,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.9 million in GRAF stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS LLP, currently with $27.91 million in GRAF stock with ownership of nearly 3.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Graf Industrial Corp. [NYSE:GRAF] by around 8,076,326 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 4,042,879 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 10,863,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,983,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAF stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,760 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 984,474 shares during the same period.