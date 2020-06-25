Market Analysts see Affiliated Managers Group Inc. [AMG] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. [NYSE: AMG] price plunged by -2.64 percent to reach at -$1.98. A sum of 504250 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 506.76K shares. Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares reached a high of $74.42 and dropped to a low of $72.75 until finishing in the latest session at $73.03.

The one-year AMG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.52. The average equity rating for AMG stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affiliated Managers Group Inc. [AMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMG shares is $71.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on October 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $85, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on AMG stock. On June 06, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AMG shares from 113 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is set at 3.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.58.

AMG Stock Performance Analysis:

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. [AMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.78. With this latest performance, AMG shares gained by 4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.77 for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. [AMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.29, while it was recorded at 74.57 for the last single week of trading, and 75.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affiliated Managers Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. [AMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.75 and a Gross Margin at +92.60. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.70.

Return on Total Capital for AMG is now 9.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. [AMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.48. Additionally, AMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. [AMG] managed to generate an average of $3,925 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

AMG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. posted 3.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. go to -3.98%.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. [AMG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,586 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMG stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 8,538,920, which is approximately 4.899% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,560,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.07 million in AMG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $334.6 million in AMG stock with ownership of nearly 1.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. [NYSE:AMG] by around 5,587,360 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 6,434,931 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 35,778,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,800,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMG stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,138,580 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,274,281 shares during the same period.