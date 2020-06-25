For Assurant Inc. [AIZ], Keefe Bruyette sees a rise to $121. What next?

Assurant Inc. [NYSE: AIZ] traded at a low on 06/24/20, posting a -3.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $100.68. The results of the trading session contributed to over 672418 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Assurant Inc. stands at 2.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.18%.

The market cap for AIZ stock reached $6.05 billion, with 60.60 million shares outstanding and 59.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 523.35K shares, AIZ reached a trading volume of 672418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Assurant Inc. [AIZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIZ shares is $140.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Assurant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2018, representing the official price target for Assurant Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Assurant Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIZ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.64.

How has AIZ stock performed recently?

Assurant Inc. [AIZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, AIZ shares dropped by -2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Assurant Inc. [AIZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.48, while it was recorded at 104.81 for the last single week of trading, and 119.44 for the last 200 days.

Assurant Inc. [AIZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Assurant Inc. [AIZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.88. Assurant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.80.

Return on Total Capital for AIZ is now 10.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Assurant Inc. [AIZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.21. Additionally, AIZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Assurant Inc. [AIZ] managed to generate an average of $26,944 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Assurant Inc. [AIZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Assurant Inc. posted 2.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Assurant Inc. go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Assurant Inc. [AIZ]

There are presently around $5,990 million, or 97.30% of AIZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,004,689, which is approximately 0.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 5,719,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $599.74 million in AIZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $443.73 million in AIZ stock with ownership of nearly -3.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Assurant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in Assurant Inc. [NYSE:AIZ] by around 3,887,279 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 4,898,909 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 48,335,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,122,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIZ stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 840,825 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 507,538 shares during the same period.