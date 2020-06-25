Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH] Stock trading around $11.43 per share: What’s Next?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [NYSE: ETH] traded at a low on 06/24/20, posting a -5.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.43. The results of the trading session contributed to over 308128 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stands at 5.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.93%.

The market cap for ETH stock reached $293.29 million, with 25.70 million shares outstanding and 21.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 390.05K shares, ETH reached a trading volume of 308128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $19, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on ETH stock. On April 30, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ETH shares from 20 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETH in the course of the last twelve months was 21.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has ETH stock performed recently?

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, ETH shares dropped by -4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.60 for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.34, while it was recorded at 11.93 for the last single week of trading, and 15.17 for the last 200 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.27 and a Gross Margin at +55.11. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.44.

Return on Total Capital for ETH is now 14.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.29. Additionally, ETH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH] managed to generate an average of $5,468 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 56.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. [ETH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.51/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. go to 9.20%.