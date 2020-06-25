Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] fell -19.36% so far this year. What now?

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EIGI] traded at a low on 06/24/20, posting a -5.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.79. The results of the trading session contributed to over 474274 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. stands at 5.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.12%.

The market cap for EIGI stock reached $529.61 million, with 146.03 million shares outstanding and 65.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 822.03K shares, EIGI reached a trading volume of 474274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIGI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIGI stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on EIGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for EIGI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has EIGI stock performed recently?

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, EIGI shares gained by 25.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.43 for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.04, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.14 and a Gross Margin at +51.57. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.11.

Return on Total Capital for EIGI is now 7.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 904.58. Additionally, EIGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 877.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI] managed to generate an average of -$3,282 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. go to 15.23%.

Insider trade positions for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [EIGI]

There are presently around $473 million, or 84.50% of EIGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIGI stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 52,562,956, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.80% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 15,378,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.51 million in EIGI stocks shares; and OKUMUS FUND MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $37.87 million in EIGI stock with ownership of nearly -35.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EIGI] by around 4,777,552 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 16,294,109 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 97,252,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,323,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIGI stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,380,530 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,999,416 shares during the same period.