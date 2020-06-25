Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] Stock trading around $6.37 per share: What’s Next?

Black Stone Minerals L.P. [NYSE: BSM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.91% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.65%. Over the last 12 months, BSM stock dropped by -58.01%. The one-year Black Stone Minerals L.P. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.69. The average equity rating for BSM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.36 billion, with 206.63 million shares outstanding and 148.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 512.84K shares, BSM stock reached a trading volume of 969140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSM shares is $9.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Black Stone Minerals L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $18 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Black Stone Minerals L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Stone Minerals L.P. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.80.

BSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.65. With this latest performance, BSM shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.75 for Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 6.78 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Black Stone Minerals L.P. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.75 and a Gross Margin at +61.59. Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.50.

Return on Total Capital for BSM is now 15.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.92. Additionally, BSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] managed to generate an average of $1,864,070 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Black Stone Minerals L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

BSM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Black Stone Minerals L.P. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Stone Minerals L.P. go to 6.60%.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. [BSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $356 million, or 22.10% of BSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSM stocks are: CI INVESTMENTS INC. with ownership of 8,427,284, which is approximately -10.422% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM MARSH RICE UNIVERSITY, holding 7,266,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.19 million in BSM stocks shares; and MAYO CLINIC, currently with $38.66 million in BSM stock with ownership of nearly 0.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Stone Minerals L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Black Stone Minerals L.P. [NYSE:BSM] by around 4,050,494 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 5,540,827 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 43,063,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,655,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSM stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 298,614 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 843,405 shares during the same period.