why Plantronics Inc. [PLT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.60

Plantronics Inc. [NYSE: PLT] jumped around 0.68 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.35 at the close of the session, up 4.97%. Plantronics Inc. stock is now -47.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLT Stock saw the intraday high of $14.50 and lowest of $13.8246 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.44, which means current price is +211.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, PLT reached a trading volume of 670319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plantronics Inc. [PLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLT shares is $15.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Plantronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Plantronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plantronics Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has PLT stock performed recently?

Plantronics Inc. [PLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.21. With this latest performance, PLT shares gained by 1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.20 for Plantronics Inc. [PLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.41, while it was recorded at 13.89 for the last single week of trading, and 22.08 for the last 200 days.

Plantronics Inc. [PLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plantronics Inc. [PLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +42.65. Plantronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.09.

Plantronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Plantronics Inc. [PLT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plantronics Inc. posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plantronics Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Plantronics Inc. [PLT]

There are presently around $595 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLT stocks are: SIRIS CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,102,201, which is approximately 11.807% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 5,956,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.42 million in PLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $69.28 million in PLT stock with ownership of nearly -2.467% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plantronics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Plantronics Inc. [NYSE:PLT] by around 8,532,820 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 7,550,706 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 27,434,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,518,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,206,286 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,324,870 shares during the same period.