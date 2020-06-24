why Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.10

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [NASDAQ: IBKR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.91%. Over the last 12 months, IBKR stock dropped by -19.97%. The one-year Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.74. The average equity rating for IBKR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.77 billion, with 76.75 million shares outstanding and 73.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 752.14K shares, IBKR stock reached a trading volume of 1002732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBKR shares is $40.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBKR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48.

IBKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, IBKR shares gained by 8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.46, while it was recorded at 41.91 for the last single week of trading, and 46.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Interactive Brokers Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.10 and a Gross Margin at +88.52. Interactive Brokers Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.10.

Return on Total Capital for IBKR is now 14.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.12. Additionally, IBKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] managed to generate an average of $97,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

IBKR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -18.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. go to 16.30%.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [IBKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,899 million, or 92.60% of IBKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBKR stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 7,115,526, which is approximately -1.714% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,466,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $266.99 million in IBKR stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $254.24 million in IBKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. [NASDAQ:IBKR] by around 6,960,740 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 6,218,030 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 57,024,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,202,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBKR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,648,871 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,536,627 shares during the same period.