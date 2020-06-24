Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] moved up 0.30: Why It’s Important

Veracyte Inc. [NASDAQ: VCYT] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $27.05 at the close of the session, up 0.30%. Veracyte Inc. stock is now -3.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VCYT Stock saw the intraday high of $27.73 and lowest of $26.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.18, which means current price is +94.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 469.62K shares, VCYT reached a trading volume of 474380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VCYT shares is $32.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VCYT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Veracyte Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Veracyte Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veracyte Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VCYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00.

How has VCYT stock performed recently?

Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, VCYT shares gained by 5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VCYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.21 for Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.49, while it was recorded at 26.04 for the last single week of trading, and 25.34 for the last 200 days.

Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.57 and a Gross Margin at +67.09. Veracyte Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.47.

Return on Total Capital for VCYT is now -8.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.68. Additionally, VCYT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veracyte Inc. [VCYT] managed to generate an average of -$35,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Veracyte Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.40.

Earnings analysis for Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veracyte Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VCYT.

Insider trade positions for Veracyte Inc. [VCYT]

There are presently around $1,541 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VCYT stocks are: WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,457,011, which is approximately 24.867% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,217,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.74 million in VCYT stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $96.17 million in VCYT stock with ownership of nearly -5.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Veracyte Inc. [NASDAQ:VCYT] by around 7,853,602 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 3,933,359 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 45,352,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,139,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VCYT stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,383,175 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,064,289 shares during the same period.