Seaport Global Securities lifts Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sensient Technologies Corporation [NYSE: SXT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.42% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.17%. Over the last 12 months, SXT stock dropped by -31.24%. The one-year Sensient Technologies Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.19. The average equity rating for SXT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.15 billion, with 42.28 million shares outstanding and 42.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 579.64K shares, SXT stock reached a trading volume of 313606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SXT shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Sensient Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Sensient Technologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sensient Technologies Corporation is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SXT in the course of the last twelve months was 24.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

SXT Stock Performance Analysis:

Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.17. With this latest performance, SXT shares gained by 8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.79 for Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.83, while it was recorded at 50.67 for the last single week of trading, and 56.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sensient Technologies Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.78 and a Gross Margin at +32.22. Sensient Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.20.

Return on Total Capital for SXT is now 10.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.37. Additionally, SXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] managed to generate an average of $20,219 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Sensient Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

SXT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sensient Technologies Corporation posted 0.81/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sensient Technologies Corporation go to 3.80%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation [SXT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,925 million, or 91.00% of SXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SXT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,912,476, which is approximately -0.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,492,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.32 million in SXT stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $203.26 million in SXT stock with ownership of nearly -11.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sensient Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Sensient Technologies Corporation [NYSE:SXT] by around 3,383,825 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 6,102,244 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 28,397,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,883,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SXT stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,040,308 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,910,093 shares during the same period.