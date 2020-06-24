Piper Jaffray lifts Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: RKDA] slipped around -0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.30 at the close of the session, down -1.60%. Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock is now -21.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKDA Stock saw the intraday high of $4.90 and lowest of $4.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.20, which means current price is +86.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/30/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 211.28K shares, RKDA reached a trading volume of 1725962 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]?

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2015, representing the official price target for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on RKDA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

How has RKDA stock performed recently?

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.86. With this latest performance, RKDA shares gained by 17.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.03, while it was recorded at 4.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.53 for the last 200 days.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1743.46 and a Gross Margin at +24.29. Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2464.07.

Return on Total Capital for RKDA is now -174.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -260.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -280.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -101.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.06. Additionally, RKDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA] managed to generate an average of -$472,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Arcadia Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcadia Biosciences Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.9/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 193.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKDA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. go to 14.96%.

Insider trade positions for Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [RKDA]

There are presently around $2 million, or 10.70% of RKDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 256,393, which is approximately 10.425% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 49,105 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in RKDA stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.19 million in RKDA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Arcadia Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:RKDA] by around 133,772 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 181,163 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 123,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKDA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,789 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 181,163 shares during the same period.