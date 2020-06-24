Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] Stock trading around $42.77 per share: What’s Next?

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: PNFP] plunged by -$0.77 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $44.80 during the day while it closed the day at $42.77. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stock has also loss -4.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PNFP stock has inclined by 22.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.65% and lost -33.17% year-on date.

The market cap for PNFP stock reached $3.21 billion, with 75.80 million shares outstanding and 73.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 559.82K shares, PNFP reached a trading volume of 283844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNFP shares is $46.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNFP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PNFP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNFP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNFP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.42.

PNFP stock trade performance evaluation

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.12. With this latest performance, PNFP shares gained by 15.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNFP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.65, while it was recorded at 43.27 for the last single week of trading, and 52.08 for the last 200 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.48.

Return on Total Capital for PNFP is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.44. Additionally, PNFP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] managed to generate an average of $161,191 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. posted 1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNFP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. go to 32.20%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,680 million, or 81.50% of PNFP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNFP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,770,090, which is approximately 1.939% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,519,664 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.87 million in PNFP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $209.69 million in PNFP stock with ownership of nearly 5.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:PNFP] by around 5,080,952 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 7,485,575 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 48,978,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,544,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNFP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,278 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,659,822 shares during the same period.