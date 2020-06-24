Northcoast slashes price target on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] – find out why.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [NASDAQ: BECN] closed the trading session at $28.91 on 06/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.77, while the highest price level was $29.75. The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.60 percent and weekly performance of -0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 88.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 622.47K shares, BECN reached to a volume of 784606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BECN shares is $26.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BECN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $20 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on BECN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BECN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for BECN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

BECN stock trade performance evaluation

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, BECN shares gained by 27.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BECN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.10 for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.00, while it was recorded at 28.06 for the last single week of trading, and 28.27 for the last 200 days.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.49 and a Gross Margin at +20.53. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.15.

Return on Total Capital for BECN is now 3.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.92. Additionally, BECN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] managed to generate an average of -$1,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BECN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. go to 15.00%.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [BECN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,025 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BECN stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 13,762,873, which is approximately 0.024% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,340,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.99 million in BECN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $149.56 million in BECN stock with ownership of nearly 2.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. [NASDAQ:BECN] by around 5,410,161 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 6,586,402 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 58,164,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,161,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BECN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 758,636 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,533,262 shares during the same period.