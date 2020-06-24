Market cap of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] reaches 739.52M – now what?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE: CNR] price plunged by -0.50 percent to reach at -$0.03. A sum of 807906 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 688.03K shares. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $6.11 and dropped to a low of $5.88 until finishing in the latest session at $5.96.

The one-year CNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.58. The average equity rating for CNR stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNR shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86.

CNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.61. With this latest performance, CNR shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.96 for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 6.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.31.

Return on Total Capital for CNR is now 10.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 374.07. Additionally, CNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 363.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] managed to generate an average of -$766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.47.Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CNR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. go to 36.30%.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [CNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $682 million, or 91.20% of CNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNR stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 62,071,743, which is approximately 0.033% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC., holding 16,739,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.27 million in CNR stocks shares; and COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $33.66 million in CNR stock with ownership of nearly 3.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. [NYSE:CNR] by around 3,825,580 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 7,414,608 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 102,572,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,812,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,334,774 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,344,986 shares during the same period.