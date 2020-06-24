Market Analysts see EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] gaining to $246. Time to buy?

EPAM Systems Inc. [NYSE: EPAM] price surged by 1.01 percent to reach at $2.53. A sum of 392528 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 393.51K shares. EPAM Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $257.98 and dropped to a low of $249.47 until finishing in the latest session at $253.68.

The one-year EPAM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.71. The average equity rating for EPAM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPAM shares is $244.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPAM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EPAM Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2020, representing the official price target for EPAM Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $220, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EPAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPAM Systems Inc. is set at 7.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPAM in the course of the last twelve months was 57.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

EPAM Stock Performance Analysis:

EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.57. With this latest performance, EPAM shares gained by 13.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.19 for EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 223.34, while it was recorded at 248.31 for the last single week of trading, and 207.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EPAM Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.22. EPAM Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.38.

Return on Total Capital for EPAM is now 19.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.51. Additionally, EPAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] managed to generate an average of $7,106 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.EPAM Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

EPAM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EPAM Systems Inc. posted 1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPAM Systems Inc. go to 17.70%.

EPAM Systems Inc. [EPAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,456 million, or 99.35% of EPAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPAM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,084,902, which is approximately 2.447% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,721,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in EPAM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $997.21 million in EPAM stock with ownership of nearly 55.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EPAM Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in EPAM Systems Inc. [NYSE:EPAM] by around 6,724,631 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 3,921,621 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 42,930,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,576,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPAM stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 459,412 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 261,111 shares during the same period.