Iteris Inc. [ITI] Stock trading around $4.82 per share: What’s Next?

Iteris Inc. [NASDAQ: ITI] traded at a low on 06/23/20, posting a -1.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.82. The results of the trading session contributed to over 234423 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Iteris Inc. stands at 8.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.11%.

The market cap for ITI stock reached $195.93 million, with 40.65 million shares outstanding and 39.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 168.86K shares, ITI reached a trading volume of 234423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Iteris Inc. [ITI]?

Dougherty & Company have made an estimate for Iteris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2018, representing the official price target for Iteris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ITI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iteris Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

How has ITI stock performed recently?

Iteris Inc. [ITI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, ITI shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.32 for Iteris Inc. [ITI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

Iteris Inc. [ITI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iteris Inc. [ITI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.76 and a Gross Margin at +40.70. Iteris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.93.

Iteris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Iteris Inc. [ITI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iteris Inc. posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Iteris Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Iteris Inc. [ITI]

There are presently around $93 million, or 53.20% of ITI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,842,370, which is approximately 0.012% of the company’s market cap and around 1.89% of the total institutional ownership; COWEN PRIME SERVICES LLC, holding 2,574,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.54 million in ITI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.04 million in ITI stock with ownership of nearly 14.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iteris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Iteris Inc. [NASDAQ:ITI] by around 1,599,061 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,456,292 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 15,015,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,070,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,928 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,473,766 shares during the same period.