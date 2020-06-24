Insulet Corporation [PODD] Revenue clocked in at $776.60 million, up 17.12% YTD: What’s Next?

Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ: PODD] price plunged by -0.71 percent to reach at -$1.44. A sum of 430674 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 594.00K shares. Insulet Corporation shares reached a high of $205.42 and dropped to a low of $198.70 until finishing in the latest session at $200.51.

The one-year PODD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.99. The average equity rating for PODD stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Insulet Corporation [PODD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PODD shares is $217.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PODD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Insulet Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Insulet Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insulet Corporation is set at 8.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PODD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 213.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.13.

PODD Stock Performance Analysis:

Insulet Corporation [PODD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.04. With this latest performance, PODD shares gained by 4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PODD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.96 for Insulet Corporation [PODD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.45, while it was recorded at 197.06 for the last single week of trading, and 177.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Insulet Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insulet Corporation [PODD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.77 and a Gross Margin at +64.70. Insulet Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.57.

Return on Total Capital for PODD is now 5.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insulet Corporation [PODD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,193.54. Additionally, PODD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,188.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insulet Corporation [PODD] managed to generate an average of $8,593 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Insulet Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

PODD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Insulet Corporation posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PODD.

Insulet Corporation [PODD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,639 million, or 98.50% of PODD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PODD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,359,561, which is approximately 1.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 6,916,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in PODD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.16 billion in PODD stock with ownership of nearly 2.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Insulet Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ:PODD] by around 6,983,997 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 6,401,520 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 54,148,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,534,095 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PODD stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,641,966 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,116,150 shares during the same period.