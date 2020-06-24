Goldman Downgrade Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE: VAR] closed the trading session at $121.32 on 06/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $119.175, while the highest price level was $121.86. The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.57 percent and weekly performance of 2.96 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 822.95K shares, VAR reached to a volume of 412011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VAR shares is $131.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Varian Medical Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $152 to $160, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on VAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varian Medical Systems Inc. is set at 4.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for VAR in the course of the last twelve months was 35.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VAR stock trade performance evaluation

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, VAR shares gained by 5.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.97 for Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.33, while it was recorded at 119.47 for the last single week of trading, and 124.63 for the last 200 days.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.49 and a Gross Margin at +43.32. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.05.

Return on Total Capital for VAR is now 26.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.19. Additionally, VAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] managed to generate an average of $29,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Varian Medical Systems Inc. posted 1.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varian Medical Systems Inc. go to 9.90%.

Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,964 million, or 94.70% of VAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,355,967, which is approximately 19.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,258,139 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in VAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $500.14 million in VAR stock with ownership of nearly -0.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Varian Medical Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Varian Medical Systems Inc. [NYSE:VAR] by around 10,019,727 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 8,820,479 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 65,102,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,942,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VAR stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,156,427 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 1,773,140 shares during the same period.