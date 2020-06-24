GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] stock Downgrade by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $6

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GCAP] loss -0.33% on the last trading session, reaching $6.00 price per share at the time. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. represents 37.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $226.44 million with the latest information. GCAP stock price has been found in the range of $6.00 to $6.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 597.97K shares, GCAP reached a trading volume of 164411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCAP shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on GCAP stock. On August 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for GCAP shares from 5.50 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GCAP in the course of the last twelve months was 1.25.

Trading performance analysis for GCAP stock

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, GCAP shares dropped by -5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.25, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.61 and a Gross Margin at +67.84. GAIN Capital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.72.

Return on Total Capital for GCAP is now -10.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.00. Additionally, GCAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP] managed to generate an average of -$89,883 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GCAP.

An analysis of insider ownership at GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [GCAP]

There are presently around $102 million, or 72.40% of GCAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCAP stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,104,430, which is approximately 1.65% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,469,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.85 million in GCAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.52 million in GCAP stock with ownership of nearly 70.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GCAP] by around 6,027,905 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 7,561,737 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,281,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,870,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCAP stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,048,004 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,408,178 shares during the same period.