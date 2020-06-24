EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] is -15.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EVERTEC Inc. [NYSE: EVTC] surged by $0.41 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $29.20 during the day while it closed the day at $28.74. EVERTEC Inc. stock has also loss -5.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EVTC stock has inclined by 31.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.23% and lost -15.57% year-on date.

The market cap for EVTC stock reached $2.14 billion, with 72.01 million shares outstanding and 59.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 435.52K shares, EVTC reached a trading volume of 514215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVTC shares is $29.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for EVERTEC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2018, representing the official price target for EVERTEC Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVERTEC Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVTC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

EVTC stock trade performance evaluation

EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, EVTC shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.21 for EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.99, while it was recorded at 28.86 for the last single week of trading, and 29.91 for the last 200 days.

EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.65 and a Gross Margin at +42.25. EVERTEC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.23.

Return on Total Capital for EVTC is now 18.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 212.92. Additionally, EVTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 205.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] managed to generate an average of $44,985 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.EVERTEC Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EVERTEC Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVERTEC Inc. go to 5.11%.

EVERTEC Inc. [EVTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,670 million, or 84.20% of EVTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVTC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,872,334, which is approximately -2.813% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,430,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.17 million in EVTC stocks shares; and RIVULET CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $127.42 million in EVTC stock with ownership of nearly 71.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVERTEC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in EVERTEC Inc. [NYSE:EVTC] by around 6,395,791 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 6,370,478 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 46,175,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,941,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVTC stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 705,987 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,721,349 shares during the same period.