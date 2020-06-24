BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT] is -6.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BWX Technologies Inc. [NYSE: BWXT] loss -1.13% on the last trading session, reaching $57.97 price per share at the time. BWX Technologies Inc. represents 95.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.58 billion with the latest information. BWXT stock price has been found in the range of $57.93 to $59.255.

If compared to the average trading volume of 661.23K shares, BWXT reached a trading volume of 694138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWXT shares is $65.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for BWX Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2020, representing the official price target for BWX Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Neutral rating on BWXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BWX Technologies Inc. is set at 2.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWXT in the course of the last twelve months was 265.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for BWXT stock

BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, BWXT shares gained by 1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.23 for BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.79, while it was recorded at 58.81 for the last single week of trading, and 58.39 for the last 200 days.

BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.86 and a Gross Margin at +28.23. BWX Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.88.

Return on Total Capital for BWXT is now 26.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 205.82. Additionally, BWXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT] managed to generate an average of $37,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.BWX Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BWX Technologies Inc. posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWX Technologies Inc. go to 8.49%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BWX Technologies Inc. [BWXT]

There are presently around $5,648 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWXT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,833,406, which is approximately -15.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,921,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $523.07 million in BWXT stocks shares; and WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $455.68 million in BWXT stock with ownership of nearly 5.629% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BWX Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in BWX Technologies Inc. [NYSE:BWXT] by around 10,634,664 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 13,785,068 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 71,907,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,327,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWXT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,546,151 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,637 shares during the same period.