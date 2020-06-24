Argus slashes price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] – find out why.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: LGND] slipped around -1.41 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $115.52 at the close of the session, down -1.21%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock is now 10.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LGND Stock saw the intraday high of $118.07 and lowest of $111.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 124.96, which means current price is +101.82% above from all time high which was touched on 06/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 430.89K shares, LGND reached a trading volume of 283822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LGND shares is $176.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LGND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on LGND stock. On September 19, 2019, analysts increased their price target for LGND shares from 110 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 6.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 51.14.

How has LGND stock performed recently?

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, LGND shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.21 for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.26, while it was recorded at 113.83 for the last single week of trading, and 99.53 for the last 200 days.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.76 and a Gross Margin at +55.45. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +523.19.

Return on Total Capital for LGND is now -0.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 48.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 44.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.74. Additionally, LGND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND] managed to generate an average of $5,472,191 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.30 and a Current Ratio set at 40.60.

Earnings analysis for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LGND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 18.63%.

Insider trade positions for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [LGND]

There are presently around $2,699 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGND stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,208,536, which is approximately -7.405% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,593,950 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.38 million in LGND stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $186.1 million in LGND stock with ownership of nearly -12.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:LGND] by around 3,559,094 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 3,277,827 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 16,248,544 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,085,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGND stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,266,098 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 484,814 shares during the same period.